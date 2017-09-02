Award-winning South Yorkshire firefighters donate award to animal rescue centre

Award-winning firefighters have donated a cash prize to an animal rescue charity.

Fire community safety officers and the high risk coordination team at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were presented with the prize at the Cutlers’ Company Police and Fire Service Awards.

But they decided to donate their £250 award to Barnsley Animal Rescue, which provides care and shelter for hundreds of abandoned animals across South Yorkshire.

Claire Walsh, community safety co-ordinator, said: “We were really pleased to win the award and couldn’t wait to present Barnsley Animal Rescue with the donation. We wanted to help a local charity and felt that Barnsley Animal Rescue was a very worthy cause.”