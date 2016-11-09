Average Brit thinks life only 29 per cent fun!

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed the average Brit considers less than a third of their day to be fun, with the rest of the time taken up by work, chores and things they need to do, but don't really want to.
The survey (here soundtracked by Iggy Pop and The Stooges No Fun) asked British people how much of their day is taken up by fun activities, and how much by things like chores, work and sleeping.
