Autistic rider thanks Free Press columnist as she reaches £2,000 goal to save beloved horse

An autistic rider who feared losing her treasured horse which has become a lifeline to her has thanked a Doncaster Free Press columnist for helping to spread the word about her plight.

Lillith Campbell faced a battle to hang onto her horse Meg after she was told that she would either have to pay to keep the animal permanently or it would be put up for sale.

Free Press equestrian columnist Anita Marsh.

After hearing of her troubles via social media, Free Press equestrian columnist Anita Marsh set about using her contacts in the horse riding world to spread the word and also contacted journalists and TV reporters near to Lillith's home in Wiltshire to get the message out.

Now a fundraising drive has reached its £2,000 goal, meaning Lillith from Chippenham will be able to keep 14-year-old mare Meg for good and see her everyday at the farm she volunteers at.

Lillith feared her world was going to be turned upside down as her autism makes it difficult to venture into the outside world or speak to people.

However the 25-year-old's Just Giving page reached its fundraising target, meaning she can purchase Meg for good.

Lillith's note to Anita thanking her for her help in the campaign to save Meg. (Photo: Anita Marsh).

She said: "I am almost lost for words. I cannot thank the people who donated to make this possible enough, I am so touched."

"To raise this amount of money in such a short period of time is brilliant. I am pretty overwhelmed by everyone's generosity.

"Meg is my lifeline and has been for a year now. I dare not think what it would have been like to lose her, it would have been worse than before for sure. Having Meg with me has been one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

She has also paid tribute to Anita who helped spread the word locally in the Doncaster area.

She said: "It was so kind-hearted of Anita to help me and Meg reach our goal. Thank you for everything you did to help me and Meg."

Ms Campbell is also raising money for autism charity, the Horse Boy Foundation, which exists to bring the healing effects of horses and nature to autism families.

To donate visit gofundme.com/megandlily