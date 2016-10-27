Asylum seekers receive help in South Yorkshire on how to adjust to life in UK

Asylum seekers from around the word met in South Yorkshire to hear from agencies on how to adjust to life in the UK.

A group of 50 asylum seekers, currently living in South Yorkshire, met at the Lifewise Centre, Hellaby, to receive advice from a number of agencies.

South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, attended the event and spoke about policing in Britain.

The event, organised by the Doncaster Conversation Club, also covered issues including housing and first aid.

Dr Billings said: “Many of the asylum seekers had come from dire situations of civil war or violent conflict, or places where they faced persecution because of their beliefs.

“They will not all be granted asylum but if they are we want them to understand as far as possible how to live according to such values as tolerance and mutual respect.

“One of the police officers told me that an asylum seeker on a previous occasion had asked where the torture rooms were in English police stations. This gives some idea of the

conditions some were fleeing from. They also need to know that British police operate by a code of ethics.”