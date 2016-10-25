Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner appointed in South Yorkshire

An Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner has been appointed in South Yorkshire - to try to restore trust in the county's police force.

Sioned-Mair Richards, a former Sheffield councillor, has been appointed to help Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings oversee the running of South Yorkshire Police and hold the force to account.

Her main role will be to develop and lead a project around building public trust and confidence in South Yorkshire Police.

Dr Billings said: “I have been in post for almost two years and there are many people in communities across South Yorkshire who want me to visit and hear about their concerns. I will now be able to share some of this work.

“Sioned brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of South Yorkshire as well as the national scene. She has been a local councillor in Sheffield, representing Shiregreen and

Brightside.

"She is a previous chair of the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel and the Audit Committee of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority.”