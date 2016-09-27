As Doncaster gets its first ever contestant on The Apprentice, how many other local reality TV stars can you remember?

Doncaster will have its first ever contestant on The Apprentice when the hit BBC1 show returns in October, with local shop owner Frances Bishop vying to win over the heart of Lord Sugar.

It will mean Frances, 25, who runs children's clothing store Pud in Doncaster town centre, will becomes the latest in a long line of reality TV stars from Doncaster.

How many of these can you remember?

VAL STONES

Former school headteacher Val Stones, 66, was last week kicked-off The Great British Bake Off. The Conisbrough amateur baker, who now lives in Yeovil, survived to the fifth week of the show but failed to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry and was shown the door.

CHARLENE TAYLOR

Plus size burlesque dancer Charlene Taylor, 28, is set to appear on E4 extreme makeover show Body Fixers tonight - but it won't be her first appearance on the box - she starred in Channel 5 show On Benefits earlier in the year where she revealed she was using her handouts for dance lessons.

RACHAEL WOODING

Barnburgh singer Rachael appeared on this year's edition of Britain's Got Talent - but she missed out on the final despite giving a faultless musical performance in her semi-final heat.

ELENA RAOUNA

Norton beauty queen Elena Raouna, 24, has a string of TV appearances to her name. She featured on ITV dating show Take Me Out earlier this year and has also starred on quiz show Catchphrase and Channel 4 show Coach Trip.

CHLOE WILBURN

Bentley lass Chloe won the 2015 series of the Godfather of all reality TV stars, Big Brother. Her down to earth charm made her a hit with viewers, but she shunned the showbiz lifestyle after her success to return to work.

LOUIS TOMLINSON

It is hard to recall that the One Direction boy band star was once a nobody, but it was reality TV that gave him his break, finished third with the boy band on the 2010 series of The X-Factor.

2 GRAND

Doncaster's Sallie Lax and grandad John Neill won the nation's hearts when they appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2009. The pair reached the final and Sallie is still singing - although John sadly died a few years ago.

ZI KHAN

Zi was one of Doncaster’s first reality TV stars, featuring on The Mole’ in 2001, a show where players had to work together to complete various physical and mental challenges to build up a cash prize, with Zi walking off with £100,000.

ROBIN AND NOELIE GOFORTH

Robin and Noelie are no strangers to reality TV - the pair, who own Hayfield Lake fisheries as well as a number of petrol stations, appeared on Britain’s Flashiest Families and have previously enjoyed a brush with fame on Channel 4’s Wife Swap.

DANNY BALL

Armthorpe’s Danny Ball found fame as part of the martial arts duo Strike and made it to the final of the Britain's Got Talent in 2008, alongside Liam Richards, from Sheffield. The duo made it to the finals, with more than 15 million people tuning in to watch their high-energy routines

COLIN "FINGERS" HENRY

Yet another BGT hopeful, club stalwart Colin from Barnby Dun made it to screen in this year's shows - but his trademark routine of playing the piano while standing on his head wasn't enough to take him to the live shows.