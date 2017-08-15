As cameras roll for new feature film in Doncaster, here's 13 other TV and film hits shot in town

As filming takes place at Doncaster Racecourse today for a new Bollywood feature film, we've taken a look back at 13 TV and film hits that have been shot in Doncaster over the decades.

Scenes for Gold, a movie about India's first ever medal at the 1948 Olympics, are being shot at Town Moor - with the venue covered in swastika banners and actors in Nazi costumes for the shoot.

See how many of these other Doncaster filmed hits you can remember.

1. Open All Hours/Still Open All Hours

The Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby served as Arkwright's shop from 1973-1985 in the original series and cameras have been back every year since 2013 for the rehashed version.

2. Brassed Off

The hit movie about a colliery band's struggles against a backdrop of pit closures was largely filmed in Grimethorpe - but Doncaster Minster, the old Doncaster College site in Church View and Hatfield Colliery were all used for scenes.

3. Whatever Happened To Harold Smith?

This largely forgotten comedy love story from 1999 had a stellar cast - Tom Courtenay, Lulu, Stephen Fry, David Thewlis and James Corden - and several scenes were recorded in Hexthorpe.

4. Red Riding

This three part crime thriller drama starring David Morrissey and the late Warren Clarke was set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire Ripper murders - Stainforth was used for some of the sequences.

5. Shotgun Dave Rides East

In 2003, long before he became the twelfth incarnation of Doctor Who, Scottish actor Peter Capaldi made a short film based in Doncaster with Tim Dantay about two men attempting to canoe to the Ukraine.

6. Four Lions

Controversial comedian Chris Morris directed this 2010 black comedy film about a group of Sheffield-based jihadists. Some of the movie was shot at Robin Hood Airport.

7. Come Fly With Me

The airport was also the setting for 2010 comedy series Come Fly With Me, a spoof documentary about airline and airport workers, starring comics David Walliams and Matt Lucas.

8. Among Giants

Brassed Off star, the late Pete Postlethwaite, featured in this 1998 movie about electricity pylon painters. The now demolised Thorpe Marsh power station was used as a location.

9. This Is England

Shane Meadows ongoing, gritty drama about the lives of a group of friends has been filmed across South Yorkshire in its various guises - Conisbrough's Ivanhoe WMC was one of the locations.

10. Prometheus

The 1998 film created by playwright Tony Harrison focused on political and social issues by the fall of the working class in England and was shown on Channel 4. Thorpe Marsh was used in some scenes.

11. Stone, Scissors, Paper

Ken Stott and Juliet Stevenson teamed up for this romantic BBC television drama which was filmed in and around Sprotbrough Lock in 1997.

12. The Library

Shot all over Doncaster, this locally made film about the occult included Hall Cross school, the Transport Interchange and even the former Sunny Bar offices of the Free Press among its locations.

13. Elton John's Made In England video

The Rocket Man wanted to portray English life in this 1995 song - and the former Queen pub in Sunny Bar and two pensioners gossiping over a fence in Elmfield Road, Hyde Park both feature.