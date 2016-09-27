Artists invited to submit their work for open exhibition

After taking a break in 2015, the 20-21 Open Exhibition of Arts and Sculpture is back and the visual arts centre is inviting local artists to submit their work now.

The Open Exhibition accepts submissions from both amateur and professional artists over the age of 16 living in the Doncaster (DN), Lincoln (LN) and Hull (HU) postcode areas.

A panel of independent judges will select the best works from the submitted entries to feature in the exhibition at the gallery between 12 November 2016 and 4 February 2017.

The judges will also choose an overall winner and runners-up. The chosen winner will receive £300 cash and the opportunity to exhibit at 20-21, with runners-up receiving cash prizes provided by local businesses.

This year, for the first time, the Open Exhibition will also award a cash prize to the visitors’ favourite in our new Visitors’ Choice Award.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “The Open Exhibition at 20-21 is always hugely popular with artists across the region and we can’t wait to see what fantastic works are submitted.

“It’s great that this year we’re also putting the public on the judging panel by launching our Visitors’ Choice Award. Everyone who visits the gallery during the open Exhibition will be given the chance to vote for their favourite to win the award.

“Whether your art is a part-time hobby or a full-time career, submit your entries now and you could soon see your work on display for thousands of visitors!”

For full details on submitting works in the Open Exhibition and to download an application form, please visit the 20-21 website at www.2021visualartscentre.co.uk/open.

There is an entrance fee of £5 and the deadline for submitted work is 29 October 2016.

The 20-21 Open Exhibition of Art and Sculpture is sponsored by GS Kelsey Ltd, Peros, RNS Chartered Accountants, Kestrel Chauffer and Courier Services, John Espin Signs Ltd and KNOWMEDIA.