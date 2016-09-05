Arsonists wanted over series of blazes across South Yorkshire

Recycling bins were set alight outside a South Yorkshire supermarket in the early hours of this morning.

The bins were found burning outside Tesco in Undergate Road, Dinnington, at 1.45am.

Firefighters dealt with the incident.

Last night they were called out to a moped torched in Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield and a wheelie bin set alight in Yews Lane, Kendray, Barnsley.

Yesterday morning a scooter was set on fire in Doncaster Road Dalton, Rotherham; a Peugeot 206 was fired in Adrian Crescent, Parson Cross, Sheffield and a caravan was torched in Abbes Walk, Burghwallis, Doncaster.

That afternoon a BMW was set on fire in Blythe Street, Wombwell, Barnsley.

In the early hours of Saturday a fire was started under a bin chute at the Adamfield tower, Brightmore Drive, Batemoor, Sheffield.

Anyone with information on those responsible for any of the arson attacks should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

