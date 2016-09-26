Arsonists started blazes across South Yorkshire

Cars, vans, a skip, rubbish and wheelie bins were torched in arson attacks across South Yorkshire over the weekend.

Last night firefighters in Sheffield dealt with a skip set alight in Carr Road, Deepcar; a wheelie bin found burning in Queen Mary Rise, Manor and some industrial waste torched in Rutland Road, Neepsend.

Yesterday a scooter was torched in Hunningley Lane, Stairfoot, Barnsley and vehicles were found burning in Deer Park Road, Stannington, Sheffield and Garden Lane, Ravenfield, Rotherham.

On Saturday a car was torched in Manor Road, Kiveton Park, Rotherham and vans were set on fire in Crowder Avenue, Southey Green, Sheffield and Shortbrook Drive, Westfield, Sheffield.

On Friday, Doncaster firefighters dealt with a Vauxhall Corsa torched in Hazel Lane, Hampole and another vehicle set alight in Millfield Road, Fishlake.

Some tyres were also fired in East Field Lane, Laughton, Rotherham.

Firefighters in Sheffield dealt with a bin store set alight in Leighton Drive, Gleadless Valley and a BMW torched in Canyards Hill Lane, Bradfield.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.