Arsonists hunted over car fires across South Yorkshire

Arsonists are being hunted over a spate of car fires across South Yorkshire.

In the early hours of this morning, Sheffield firefighters dealt with a car torched on Atlantic Walk, Lowedges and a BMW set alight on Stradbroke Drive, Richmond.

A car was also set on fire on Howard Street, Dinnington, Rotherham.

Last night, a Kia Shuma was torched in Prince's Crescent, Edlington, Doncaster.

In the early hours of Sunday, Barnsley firefighters dealt with a Rover set alight on Osmond Drive, Worsbrough, and a Ford Focus set alight on Yews Lane, Kendray.

A Rover was torched on Badger Close, Woodhouse, Sheffield, on Friday night.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

