Arsonists hunted over blazes across South Yorkshire

Bins, rubbish, a shed and trees were set alight in arson attacks across South Yorkshire.

At 12.50am today, firefighters were called out to a number of conifers set alight in Newbiggin Close, Parkgate, Rotherham.

Barnsley firefighters dealt with a shed set on fire in Highstone Avenue, Worsbrough Common, at 2.20am today, and last night they were called out to bins fired in Oak Lane, Hoyle Mill and Thornton Road, Kendray.

A pile of rubbish was set alight in Scarsdale Street, Dinnington, Rotherham and a tree was torched in Nursery Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster.

The incidents have all been reported to South Yorkshire Police.

At 6.25am today firefighters dealt with a skip found burning in Boulder Bridge Lane, Royston, Barnsley.

They fire is believed to have been started accidentally.

Anyone with information on any of the arson attacks should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.