Arsonists blamed for spate of fires across South Yorkshire overnight

Arsonists are being blamed for causing a spate of fires across South Yorkshire overnight.

Yobs set fire to a pile of litter on Hartley Brook Avenue, Shiregreen, at 7.10pm last night.

A crew from Elm Lane Fire Station dealt with the blaze.

They struck again in Sackville Street, Barnsley, at 8.30pm and again set fire to some debris inside a derelict building. Crews from Cudworth and Tankersley stations spent 30 minutes at the scene.

A patch of grassland was set alight near Burntwood Road, Grimethorpe, at 9pm. Dearne firefighters extinguished the blaze.

A VW Golf went up in flames on Dixon Road, Edlington, at 12.45am this morning. Edlington firefighters put it out.