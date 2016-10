An arson attack has been blamed for a blaze at Doncaster Interchange.

Firefighters said 150 wooden pallets went up in flames in a loading bay at the back of the Frenchgate Centre at around 7.30pm last night.

They spent around an hour extinguishing the flames, which did not spread to the shopping centre.

An investigation into the blaze is underway.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.