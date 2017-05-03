Arrests, onstage meltdowns and walk-outs - the crazy life of US rocker returning to Doncaster after concert chaos

He's the American rock star with a string of arrests and onstage walkouts to his name - and he's coming back to Doncaster a year on from a chaotic concert which made global headlines.

Wes Scantlin, frontman of US hard rockers Puddle of Mudd will be returning to the Diamond Live Lounge in July, the scene of a catastrophic gig last year which left fans in uproar and calling for the star to get help to fight drink and drugs demons.

READ MORE: US rock band whose chaotic drink and drug fuelled gig made global headlines announce return to Doncaster

And since last March's concert at the Diamond Live Lounge, Scantlin has continued to attract the headlines, walking off stage during a concert last month and being reported to police after tampering with cars last August - the latest in a long line of problems for the hell-raising rocker.

Here's a look forward to what Doncaster can expect when Puddle Of Mudd return on July 25.

Scantlin, 44, has been lead singer of Puddle of Mudd since 1994 - and the band are best known for their worldwide top ten hit Blurry.

But it is his offstage antics that have helped him become better known.

* In 2002, he and his then fiancee, actress Michelle Rubin, were both arrested for allegations of domestic violence after witnesses reported seeing the couple, on their way to a video shoot, fighting on the side of a highway in California.

* In 2012, Scantlin was arrested while traveling on a cross country flight from Boston to Los Angeles because he was intoxicated. The aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Austin, Texas.

* In May 2013, Scantlin was arrested on domestic violence charges after he apparently dragged his ex-wife and then pulled her by the arm or the shirt.

* In 2013, Scantlin was arrested on charges of vandalism after he used a buzz saw to destroy some property that was on his neighbour’s patio.

* In April 15, 2015, Scantlin was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct at the Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

* On July 26, 2015, Scantlin was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in excess of 100 mph. Scantlin faced charges of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and driving while drunk.

* On August 5, 2015, he was arrested in South Dakota for driving under the influence.

* In December 2015, he was arrested for drug possession.

* On January 10, 2016, he tried to re-enter the house he used to own, and was arrested for destroying property inside the residence.

* On April 2, 2016, Scantlin was arrested at his Los Angeles home following a standoff with 30 armed police officers.

* On August 16, 2016, Scantlin was caught drinking just before a flight to Louisville, Kentucky. He was removed from the flight which caused him to cancel a scheduled performance in Louisville.

* On August 23, 2016, Scantlin wired up two cars, to try to deter thieves who were breaking into his car, by attaching a radio to the underside of one vehicle with wires leading to the motor, while the second had wires leading from one door to the gas tank. This resulted in neighbors reporting the incident to the police.

* During a 2004 show in Ohio, Scantlin took the stage with his band, but after only four songs admitted to the audience that he was too intoxicated to continue. Frustrated, his bandmates walked off the set, leaving Scantlin by himself on stage.

* On April 16, 2014, Scantlin had an on-stage meltdown during a show in Dallas in which he threw a microphone and beer into the audience, as well as appearing to threaten and attempt to physically attack members of the audience.

* During a live performance on April 2, 2015, Scantlin had a meltdown, smashing his guitar, headphones and part of the drummer's kit.

* During a show on March 24, 2017 in St. Charles, Illinois, Scantlin walked off-stage mid-set after a mic stand separated from its base.

* During a concert in Dallas on April 8, he walked off stage halfway through a song.

The Doncaster concert takes place at the Diamond Live Lounge on Wood Street on July 25. Tickets are available from the venue.