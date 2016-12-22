Arrests made and drugs and firearms seized in Doncaster police raids

A total of five people have been arrested and a quantity of firearms and drugs have been seized, following a number of warrants that were executed in Doncaster this morning.

The warrants were executed in Schofield Street, Oliver Street and Morton Road in Mexborough this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed the warrants were executed as part of a 'planned operation'.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for further information.

The Doncaster West Local Policing Team confirmed the news on Twitter today.

They said: "A series of warrants were conducted in Mexborough this morning resulting in five suspects arrested and firearms and drugs recovered."