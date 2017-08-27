Arrests in South Yorkshire after fight fans 'stay up drinking all night' for Mayweather-McGregor bout

Fight fans who stayed up to watch Floyd Mayweather take on Conor McGregor kept police busy in South Yorkshire this morning.

An officer in Rotherham said two men were arrested after 'drinking all night' as they watched what is believed to be possibly the richest bout in boxing history.

Inspector Abdul Aziz said one was arrested on suspicion of affray in the Manvers area and the other on suspicion of domestic violence in Maltby.

He tweeted: "Two arrests this morning. Both suspects have been drinking all night watching #MayweatherVsMcGregor Knock-on effect of certain events."

Mayweather won the fight, which did not start until after 4am British time, with a 10th round stoppage.