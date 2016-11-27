Armed police in search for wanted man in Doncaster

Armed police took part in a search for a wanted man in Doncaster last night.
Specialist officers were involved in the search at a property on Saturday afternoon on Hatfield Road, Thorne.
Officers were alerted to an apparent sighting of the man on Station Road in Hatfield, leading to the search of the address.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "Specialist officers were sent to the address to negotiate with the occupants and search the property.
"The wanted man was not located during the search."
Almost Done!
Registering with Doncaster Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.