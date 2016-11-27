Armed police in search for wanted man in Doncaster

Armed police took part in a search for a wanted man in Doncaster last night.

Specialist officers were involved in the search at a property on Saturday afternoon on Hatfield Road, Thorne.

Officers were alerted to an apparent sighting of the man on Station Road in Hatfield, leading to the search of the address.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "Specialist officers were sent to the address to negotiate with the occupants and search the property.

"The wanted man was not located during the search."