Arguably most iconic debut album anniversary ... Definitely Maybe!

It’s 22 years since Oasis released their definitive first album.

This week in 1994 saw the Mancunian Britpop band release the landmark LP after previously issuing singles Supersonic, Shakermaker and (revisited here) Live Forever, which all appeared on 11-track album.

This was the moment the indie darlings made it into mainstream as Definitely Maybe sold 86,000 copies within first week of release, making it the UK’s fastest-selling debut LP. It could also be seen as the birth (or rebirth) of Britpop itself, with the term entering into the nation’s vocabulary alongside Cool Britannia.

With their first album coming out the week after rivals Blur released single Parklife, it would pave the way for future rivalry between the bands and make both acts household names.

The band - Liam Gallagher, Paul Arthurs, Paul McGuigan and Tony McCarroll - had formed as The Rain in 1991, before being joined by Liam’s brother Noel, former Inspiral Carpets roadie and aspiring songwriter.

They were signed by Alan McGee of Creation Records following their blagging their way onto the bill at an 18 Wheeler show in Glasgow in 1993.

As well as spawning two more hit singles in Cigarettes & Alcohol and Rock 'n' Roll Star, the album’s sleeve took on iconic status - detailing the band’s influences and interests such as Manchester City footballer Rodney Marsh, Burt Bacharach (one of Noel’s favourite songwriters) and a TV showing a scene from the film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Definitely Maybe would go on to sell over 2.1 million copies in the UK and 15 million worldwide while NME ran a poll a decade later, voting it best album of all time.