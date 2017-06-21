Appeal to pay for funeral of Doncaster teen girl, 18, who took own life nears £1,000

An appeal to help pay for the funeral of a Doncaster teenager who took her own life has raised nearly £1,000.

Cerys King, 18, took her own life last week - and friends and relatives have launched a crowdfunding appeal to help raise £5,000 to pay for her funeral.

Since we revealed the campaign yesterday, donations have rocketed to £895 - but the amount raised is still some way short of the total needed.

A statement posted on the Crowdfunding page reads: "Tragically Cerys King took her own life last week after suffering in silence from depression. We need to show her how much she was loved.

The post added: "Cerys King a beautiful daughter, sister, auntie, niece and friend to many took her own life last week after suffering in silence from depression feeling she had nobody to talk to.

"Only 18 years, she had no life insurance in place nor do her family have any means to pay for a funeral as this obviously wasn't something any of us were prepared for.

"The aim of this fund is to assist in the funeral costs so that Cerys can have the funeral she deserves and to alleviate some of the extra stress and strain her family are having to bear at this very sad time when they also have to grieve.

"We as a community need to pull together and show how many people's lives she touched with her kind funny caring personality. She would do anything for anyone please help us do this last thing for her she would be so proud of how many lives she touched."

Donations can be made at the page HERE