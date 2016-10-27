Appeal to find stolen war medals

South Yorkshire residents and businesses are being urged to be on the look-out for stolen military medals and jewellery.

Military medals awarded for service in Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Iraq, Cyprus were among a haul of valuables stolen from a house in Luddington, Humberside.

Stolen watch

Detectives investigating the burglary hope people and businesses in neighbouring counties may be able to help them track the stolen items down.

In addition to the military medals, a Light Dragoon pendant, with DAC inscribed on it, was taken along with a Light Dragoon gold tie pin, a 1318 Royal Hussars Broach with sapphires, diamonds and emeralds and a 1318 Royal Hussars men’s signet ring.

A men’s Rolex Rootbeer Watch with a round orange face and an Omega men’s watch with two dials on the front were also taken along with a gold cameo ring, a ladies sapphire ring and a gold V-shaped eternity ring with sapphires and diamonds.

A gold 30 inch rope chain, diamond cluster engagement ring and a gold Pandora bracelet with a safety chain attached and seven charms were also taken.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the items should call Humberside Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 2215394 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.