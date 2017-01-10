Appeal issued to find missing Sheffield man

Family and friends are growing 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of a missing Sheffield man.

Sebastiano Constantino, aged 40, was last seen at 8.30am this morning leaving his home in Pinner Road, Ecclesall.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, with an olive complexion and blue eyes. He was reportedly wearing dark blue jeans, tan-coloured work boots and a blue jumper with ‘Sheffield Building Company’ written on it. He may also be wearing a navy blue hooded jacket.

"Family and friends are growing increasingly concerned for Sebastiano’s welfare and officers want to hear from anyone who knows where he is."

Please call 101 quoting incident number 290 of 10 January 2017.