Appeal for Doncaster residents to track down ‘Unusual Suspects’

Doncaster residents are being urged to hunt down ‘Unusual Suspects’ in their home that can be recycled to help protect the environment.

As part of Recycle Week 2016, held between September 12 and 18, Doncaster Council is urging residents to consider household items for recycling that they would not usually think could be reused.

The authority said that while many residents regularly recycle plastic drinks bottles, food and drink cans, jam jars, cardboard boxes and newspapers there are ‘Unusual Suspects’ - such as aerosol cans, foil trays, beauty crème jars and toilet roll tubes - that are often overlooked. Members of the public are now urged to think about these items, plus others such as toothpaste boxes, glass aftershave and perfume bottles, and put their recycling boxes.

Councillor Chris McGuinness, cabinet member for environment, said: “Recycling is already making a big difference thanks to the dedication of Doncaster residents. Recycling is important, as it saves energy which helps the environment, so it’s great to keep up the good work.

Recycle Week is an ideal time for Doncaster residents to really take a fresh look at their recycling habits, and to see if there are any opportunities to recycle even more items. There are lots of items that can be recycled, but some are lesser known or more ‘unusual’ than others, and so that’s what we’re trying to raise awareness of.”

For more information visit www.recyclenow.com