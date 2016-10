Police want to hear from anyone who saw a 30-year-old white man, wearing black hooded jacket and peaked cap, near High Street Stores at Royston, Barnsley at 7.25pm last night (Monday October 3).

Investigating officers want to talk to him about a knife-point robbery in which small amount of cash was taken.

Of small build, the man was wearing black jogging bottoms and is thought to have dark hair and beard.

Eye witnesses should contact 101 quoting incident 1154.