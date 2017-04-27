Anthony Joshua praises Sheffield training base as a 'phenomenal place' ahead of huge heavyweight world title fight

Boxer Anthony Joshua MBE has praised his Sheffield training base as a 'phenomenal place' ahead of his world heavyweight title fight against Wladimir Klitschko at the weekend.

The 27-year-old is set to defend his IBF title and contest the vacant WBA strap against former undisputed champ Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

He has made Sheffield's English Institute of Sport his training base since February and is making good use of the world-class facilities used for three successive Olympic cycles by GB Boxing.

And he was full of praise for the city during a new BBC documentary entitled Anthony Joshua: The Road to Klitschko.

He said: "A lot of good fighters pass through Sheffield on the amateur system. It's a phenomenal place and I would not change it for the world."