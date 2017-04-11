Animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park keep their cool in the spring sun

Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s animals were keeping their cool on Sunday on the hottest day of the year so far.

The meerkats, red river hog, baboons and squirrel monkeys enjoyed ice blocks and lollies with suitable animal friendly treats inside.

The rhinos and giraffes in the Into Africa reserve also enjoyed the sunshine as the temperatures rose.

The otters, tigers and polar bears took a cooling splash in their pools and lakes.

Animal collection manager Simon Marsh said, like humans, the animals were creatures of habit.

“It’s great to see the animals enjoying the sun,” he said. “Just like us, they really appreciate the first warmth of spring.”

The splashdowns thrilled more than 9,000 visitors on Sunday, who came to the park to enjoy the Easter holiday Wildest Wizard of Oz event.

The event had a professional cast of performers weaving a magical spell and lots of activities all day.

Children had the chance to meet the Wizard, who was trying to escape Oz in a hare-brained adventure.

There was a percussion workshop for children and they could also visit Professor Marvel’s Wonderful World of Wizardry.