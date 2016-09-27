Animal magic housing provider retains RSPCA award

For the sixth year running, Hanover Housing Association, a leading housing provider for the over-55’s with estates located across the region has been awarded the RSPCA’s Silver Community Animal Welfare Footprint for its contribution to improving animal welfare across its estates.

Hanover remains the only national housing association to achieve the prestigious accolade.

The success is thanks to Hanover’s continued commitment to the health and wellbeing of its residents by recognising the benefits companion animals can bring to their lives. Along with a number of studies showing that pets are of vital importance to the happiness of older people, research also points towards animal companions helping to reduce high blood pressure, relieve anxiety and promote longer lives.

Rona Nicholson, Deputy Chief Executive of Hanover, said: “We are delighted to have retained this prestigious award. Hanover actively welcomes pets to its estates and research suggests pet ownership can also offer a range of therapeutic and health benefits, including low stress levels and reduced risk of heart attacks and strokes.”

Hanover actively welcomes pets to its 600+ estates. The organisation very rarely turns away a pet - even on Extra Care estates where residents can sometimes require more support. This approach works because the pet policy is based on responsible ownership.

The RSPCA’S Community Animal Welfare Footprint is part of a scheme designed to celebrate, promote and reward the work of housing providers and other bodies in a number of areas that have an impact on animal welfare.

The scheme has three levels - bronze, silver and gold - which carry progressively demanding criteria.

Rachel Williams, Senior Parliamentary Advisor for the RSPCA, said: “We at the RSPCA would like to say a big congratulations to Hanover. These awards are a chance for these public sector organisations and housing providers who have really made a difference or come up with an inspiring new idea to improve animal welfare within their communities to shine and be recognised.”