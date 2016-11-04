AND THEY'RE OFF! Horse loving lady hunters bare all for foxy photos

A posse of horse-loving ladies in lingerie have got pulses racing by stripping for 'Foxy Hunters' calendar.

The 14 amateur models, all from the equestrian world, swapped stirrups and saddles for stockings and suspenders to go bare-back for saucy shots.

Hailed "hunting's foxiest beauties" the show jumpers, eventers, hunters and dressage riders undressed for a good cause.

The sexy black and white photos saw some women return for second year on the trot to help raise cash for charity.

They came together this time for a calendar, now in its seventh year, that makes money for key air ambulance cause.

Laura Quick, 33, is among those "delighted" to again support the risque fund-raiser. "The shoots are always a lot of fun and, over the years, the girls who volunteer have become a supportive network for the calendar.

"We certainly have a giggle on location and the photos are always amazing but we never lose sight of the reason why we all give up our time - and our clothes.

"Each year we have raised an amazing amount of money and this is great motivation to continue doing so in the years to come.

"The funds raised to date alone speak for themselves. I am more than proud to be a Foxy Hunter!"

The calendar was conceived in 2009 by photographer David Betteridge who, after photographing many equestrian events, was aware of the dangerous nature of the sport and vital role air ambulance crews play in helping injured riders.

When a friend's life was saved by air ambulance after a riding accident, the project became ever more important, with £100,000-plus already amassed to help keep the 999 lifeline airborne.

"Most of the girls are nervous to begin with. They don't know what to expect," said David, who hopes to double coffers collected to date. "They build it up in their minds but the group shot really helps. They have quite a good time in the end.

"You would be surprised how intimidating it is to photograph all these women at once. "It's for a great cause though. The time I feel proud is when I go down to give the cheque in."

The calendar is available via http://www.foxyhunters.co.uk priced at £12.50 plus post and packing.