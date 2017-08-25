Ambulance bosses issue Bank Holiday plea to South Yorkshire residents

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has issued a plea for people to think twice about dialling 9099 over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Bosses gearing up for a traditionally busy weekend say it is important that ambulances are available for those who need them.

Divisional Commander Paul Mudd said: “More people tend to be out and about socialising with friends and family over the August Bank Holiday weekend and this can lead to more people becoming ill or suffering injuries and requiring medical attention. We often see an increase in alcohol-fuelled incidents too and whilst we don’t want to stop people having a good time, we are asking people to stay safe and look after themselves and others.

“In addition, the region is hosting a number of large sporting and music events, including the Ebor Race Festival at York, the Leeds Festival at Bramham Park and various football matches, which are likely to make the roads busier.

“We certainly don’t want to discourage people from calling 999 in a genuine emergency, but we are asking people to consider whether an emergency ambulance is the most appropriate service for their needs. Our clinical staff often find themselves responding to patients who have reported a serious condition only to find they have a minor illness or injury which could have been treated by an alternative service.

“We want people to enjoy their Bank Holiday weekend and keep our ambulance crews for those in a serious or life-threatening condition. Please act responsibly and enjoy a safe weekend.”

The ambulance service said 999 should be dialled for patients experiencing chest pain, difficulty breathing, heavy blood loss and severe allergic reactions.

Other examples Include when people lose consciousness, choke, start fitting or suffer a head injury.