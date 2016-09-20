All abilities welcome to take part in the Anna Verrico half marathon this weekend

Running shoes at the ready, the Anna Verrico half marathon takes place this Sunday, September 25, in Epworth.

The annual event will see runners from as far afield as Newcastle, Leeds and London coming to the Isle to celebrate the courage of mum Anna Verrico who tragically died nearly three years ago from a rare form of breast cancer.

Anna had set her sights on completing the event before her own illness became terminal - and many will be running in her memory and for her legacy charity, Team Verrico.

Greg Whitehead, a work colleague of Anna’s has run many events since for various causes and said: “Anna was a wonderful inspirational person who is my reason for running.

“Whenever the going gets tough I think of what she endured and keep going. I will never forget her.”

The event is jointly organised by TLS Events, Metres to Miles & Sainsbury’s.

Kevin Dawson from TLS said: “The Anna Verrico Isle of Axholme Epworth Half Marathon is back again in 2016.

“An ideal half marathon for everyone from beginners looking for that first challenge event to experienced runners looking for a flat fast course and personal best time.

“All runners who pledge to raise a minimum of £50 for the Team Verrico charity will get a £5 discount on the entry fee, Team Verrico T shirt etc.

“Runners can still enter on the Run Britain website.’

As in previous years, the main event will be preceded by a half mile loop of Epworth Town Centre at 9.45am for fun runners of all abilities.

Team Verrico chairman, and Anna’s husband, Paul Verrico told us of the significance of the event: “When we came to the half marathon three years ago, Anna was very poorly and obviously unable to complete the 13 miles.

“The organisers, Julian and Cheryl Moorhouse of Metres to Miles came up with a unique way to keep her involved and organised the fun run loop which virtually the whole of Epworth came out to support.

“Anna pushed a buggy with our then 18-month-old son Alessandro in it.

“We now encourage as many people as possible to enter with their kids as we salute Anna’s courage.

“Children as young as two have completed the course in previous years.

“Team Verrico is a volunteer charity and this free to enter fun run is a way for everyone to get involved.”

Sunday’s run starts at 10am and for more information, including entry fees visit http://www.runbritain.com or contact Kevin Dawson on 01777719808, email kevthebike@sky.com or visit the websites http://metrestomiles.co.uk and http://tlsevents.co.uk