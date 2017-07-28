Alert over suspicious looking man 'attempting to embrace four-year-old child' outside South Yorkshire supermarket

Police have confirmed they are investigating after a traumatised parent told how a man tried to snatch her 'precious boy' outside a supermarket.

Mum Samantha Hodgson told how a 'full grown bloke' tried to grab her son close to Home Bargains and Lidl just off Thorne Road in Doncaster at 4.15pm on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers are now investigating the complaint and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

A force spokesperson said: "Police are carrying out enquiries following a report of a suspicious incident.

"It has been reported that an unknown man had been acting suspiciously and is believed to have attempted to engage a four-year-old child in an embrace outside of the store.

"Officers are currently investigating the incident and any witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 256 of 27 July."

Samantha told yesterday how she had taken her eye off her boy for a moment when the ordeal unfolded.

And if it was not for a brave homeless man who intervened, she fears she may never have seen her son again.

She said: "To all mums out there, don't take your kids out of your sight for a second.

"A full grown bloke tried getting away with my precious boy. My head is messed up since this.

"I took my eye off my boy and if it wasn't for a homeless man I could have never seen my boy again."

She added: "I just want to forget the worst ever experience of my life.

"I honestly will keep such a closer eye on my two. You never actually think this could ever happen to you. My kids are my everything."

The concerned mum told how police visited her yesterday evening and was told officers are treating the incident as an attempted abduction and will be reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

Samantha posted details about the incident on Facebook and it has now gone viral with more than 700 shares.

And one woman claimed a similar incident happened several days ago.

Ann Vickers said: "This happened in Barnsley in the week. Two blokes in a white van tried to abduct a friend's granddaughter.

"What has this country come to."