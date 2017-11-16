ALERT: Doncaster pensioner burgled after bogus callers trick their way into his home

A Doncaster pensioner had cash stolen from his home after bogus callers claimed they were decorators.

The 74-year-old victim was in his home on Churchfield Road in Campsall, when three men, claiming they had come to collect left over paint supplies, entered his home and searched it for cash.

It was reported between 3.30pm and 4.10pm on Wednesday November 1, three men who had been to the victim’s house offering their decorating services three weeks prior to the incident, had gone back to his home to collect paint tins they had left during the previous visit.

Once inside one of the men took the victim to look for the paint tins whilst the other men searched his living room. Around thirty minutes later, the men then left in a blue Ford Transit van towards Campsall.

After they had left, the victim discovered a large quantity of cash had been stolen.

PC Richard Glover who is investigating said: “This was a deliberate target on a vulnerable victim in his own home and I would urge anyone with any information about the incident to please report it.

“I’m aware this incident may cause distress amongst the local community and for anyone with concerns I would advise you to use a door chain, if you have one, when opening the door to people you don’t know and if you still remain unsure keep the door locked."

The men have been described as aged between 30 and 40-years old, all of a stocky build and wearing jeans and jackets.

If you have any information about the incident, or saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident, call police on 101 quoting incident number 754 of November 1.