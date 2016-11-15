Sheffield police are appealing for information about a reported water sports shop burglary in Halfway area of the city.

Between 9pm on Monday November 7 and 12.15am on Tuesday November 8 damage was caused forcing entry to SDS Watersports on Station Road.

Do you know this man?

The business premises were reportedly searched and a number of air weapons, which appear to look like viable firearms, stolen.

Force Crime Unit's Detective Constable Yvonne Fairbrother said: “This appears to have been a well thought out burglary with alarms only going off as the suspect or suspects were leaving the premises.

“At this time, it is not clear whether a vehicle was used in the burglary but we believe those involved may have walked through a park area at the rear of the SDS building, and may also have walked along the trade road at the side of the Morrisons supermarket in Halfway.

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or vehicles to contact police so we can identify those responsible for this crime".

Do you know this man?

DC Fairbrother warned: “The weapons taken look remarkably like real firearms and we absolutely need to recover them.

"If you have been offered any air weapons for sale in the last week or so, we need to hear from you urgently.”

Police believe the man pictured could hold vital information and are appealing directly to him to make contact.

If you have any information call 101, email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 14 of 8 November 2016, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.