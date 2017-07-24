Action call on Doncaster town's speeding concerns

Concerns have been raised over speeding in a Doncaster village, just months after a woman died after a collision with a car.

Residents are concerned that drivers are still travelling too fast through Stainforth, on roads which have a number of primary primary schools, and letters have been sent to police and council officials over the issue.

Action is already being taken to roll out new signs to try to slow down traffic outside one of the schools.

But Mayor of Stainforth Lorraine Crosby says residents are concerned about the speeds of cars travelling on Church Road, Station Road, a stretch of road which includes Long Toft Primary School, and Stanley Gardens old people's flats.

She said: "We've seen cars coming town there like their in the Monaco grand prix.

"We have PCSOs out there with speed guns. They catch two or three but the rest of them see the van and take their foot off the pedal.

"We've written to Doncaster Council and I think we will write to Ed Miliband.

Deputy mayor Arlene Abbott is also concerned about the speeding issue along Kirton Lane and Thorne Road, a stretch which has two schools, Kirton Lane Primary and Holy Family Primary.

She said: "Too many people take no notice of the signs that flash up your speed."

Station Road hit the headlines in March when pedestrian Sue Gravel, a 62-year-old Stainforth grandmother, died after a collision with a car as she made her way to Asda on Station Road.

Mrs Gravel's family later appealed for information about the incident, an alleged hit and run, and a teenager was later arrested in connection with the incident. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Coun Abbott said: "We've got speeding all over Stainforth and what happened to Sue does not seem to have deterred people."

Doncaster Council revealed some action is already happening.

Assistant director of environment, Gill Gillies, said: “We are currently in the process of introducing new timed advisory speed limit signs outside Long Toft Primary School on Church Road. The signs are up, and we are just waiting for the installation of warning lights, which should be within the new few weeks.

“Any general concerns about speeding or reports of specific incidents should be sent to South Yorkshire Police via the non-emergency contact number 101 or by e-mail at enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.”

Insp Mark Payling, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We are aware of concerns raised by local residents about speeding offences in Stainforth. I would like to offer my reassurance that we closely monitor reports of speeding and carry out specialist operations to target anyone putting others in danger by going over the speed limit.

“The Camera Safety Partnership also conduct patrols within the area, and PCSOs have been engaging with members of the community to raise awareness and encourage reporting.

“If anyone has any concerns or would like to report any incidents, please contact police on 101 or speak to a local officer in the area.”