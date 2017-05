Enjoy a night of food, fun and fundraising - and dance the night away - in the ballroom at The Earl of Doncaster, in support of The Partially-Sighted Society.

The event, held on June 9, will run from 7pm, and includes a three-course meal, followed by a live auction, and a performance by the fabulous Bowker Family Singers.

Call 01302 965195 or email michaela@partsight.org.uk for more details or for tickets to the event, which cost £36 per person. Tables of 12 available.