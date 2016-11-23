A free quality ‘coffee to go’ from Moona Coffee House in Bentley

Consistently ranking as Doncaster’s top coffee house and eatery on Trip Advisor, Moona Coffee House and Restaurant has teamed up with the Free Press again for a great reader offer at the launch of their new online coffee and tea store: shop.moonacoffee.com.

Family business Moona, of 76/78 High Street, Bentley, offers a free coffee to go, worth £2.05, in exchange for the coupon in the November 24 edition of the Doncaster Free Press. The offer runs until November 30.

Owner and master barista Tahir Nazir roasts and grinds his own unique blend of coffee beans daily. This eatery would not be out of place in an exclusive city high street.

He said: “All our teas and exclusive coffee blends are available to buy online. We sell artisan, designer, hand roasted premium coffees and blends of the finest loose leaf teas made to order.

“Please visit the online store to see the fine selection we have. And buy any seven items and get the eighth free of UK shipping charges. In addition you will be able to see a range of the fine foods we sell at the restaurant/coffee house in Bentley.”

With a five-star hygiene rating, Moona opens Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4.30pm and Saturday, 8.30am to 4pm.