A free hot drink when buying cake from The Tea Room in Epworth High Street

A tasty free refreshing pot of tea is this week’s tempting offer at the Tea Room in Epworth, as part of its link with the Epworth Bells.

The pleasant corner cafe in High Street is run by Joyce Brightmore, who has transformed it into the place to be for a friendly tea or coffee and a chat for customers of all ages.

She said: “As a big thank you to customers I am offering a free pot of tea worth £1.95 whenever anyone buys a slice of one of my tasty home made cakes.”

The offer is on P14 of the December 1 edition of the Epworth Bells.

Joyce has spent her entire working life in the food industry and is urging the community to respond to her generous offer.

The cafe has always been a fixture in the town and after Joyce took over in October 2013 she set about transforming the menu with a range of her own homemade mouth-watering treats.

The former quality assurance manager for a number of food companies said her cafe even had free wi-fi to entice customers.

She added: “I have worked in the food industry for many years - in fact ever since the age of 15. I have been in this area for a long time and decided that opening a cafe in the town was something I really wanted to do to.

“People have responded to my introduction of homemade cakes, biscuits and other tasty treats.”

Opening hours are Tuesday to Sunday, 9.30am to 3pm - closed on Mondays. She aims to cater for all ages and tastes and passing trade including walkers and cyclists. Her menu choice includes home-made soup and cakes and her own gluten-free and vegetarian food choices. Also full English breakfast at £5.95, served all day.

Food is made fresh for the cafe each day, including meat from nearby Parkin Butchers, and she even makes her own vegetarian sausages.

She further added: “I am always trying to introduce something new and even welcome recipe ideas from customers. The cafe is also open for people to hold small meetings. To find out all about the things we offer and to find out more call 01427 238303.

“Everyone is welcome.” To claim your free refreshing cup of tea when purchasing a cake, cut out the coupon on the right and present it to staff at The Tea Room in High Street, Epworth. The offer is open from December 1 to 7 during the cafe opening hours.