900 jobs under threat at Doncaster firm

One of Doncaster’s largest employers has announced plans to axe nearly 900 jobs.

DB Cargo UK, which is based at Lakeside Business Park. Carolina Way, at Doncaster Lakeside has announced proposed redundancies and changes to its business model in response to ‘rapid and unprecedented changes in the markets it serves’.

The company is proposing a potential reduction of its workforce by 893 roles across the business, a further downsizing of its locomotive and wagon fleet, and a revision of the number and locations of its operational sites.

It says the rail freight industry is facing unprecedented challenges with the dramatic decline in core markets such as coal.

Hans-Georg Werner, CEO of DB Cargo UK, said: “Responsible and successful businesses must evolve and reshape as their markets change and sometimes this means making tough decisions. Whilst this is a difficult time for all of us at DB Cargo UK, reshaping the company will enable us to build a business for the future and protect the majority of jobs. We are fully committed to supporting colleagues who may be at risk of redundancy.

“We firmly believe in the future of rail freight in the UK. Our motorways and roads are becoming more congested and rail offers fast and clean supply chain solutions. Our new business strategy will ensure we are a perfect logistics partner of choice for customers across all sectors, including construction, automotive and intermodal, long into the future.”

No final decisions have been taken at this stage. All of the proposals are subject to formal collective and individual consultations.