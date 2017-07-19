£8m landmark building plan for Doncaster waterfront

Doncaster's waterfront is set for an £8 million landmark development which officials hope could help regenerate the area.

Network Rail is looking to develop an depot on Marshgate to create a major town centre base for its regional operations.

An artist's impression of Network Rail's planned new Doncaster building, near the Waterfront

It would see the firm's current five sites, which are currently spread out at locations across the borough, put together on a single site next to Friar's Gate Bridge. The bridge would be strengthened as part of a wider scheme.

The site on the same, island as Doncaster Prison, would be to the west of the St George's bridge, opposite the Doncaster College hub building.

The proposed scheme would be made up of offices for general administration and direct maintenance facilitates in terms of stores, maintenance vehicle parking and mess facilities, including lockers and showers.

The firms says 592 employees would be based at the site, with the workforce made up of office-based staff and maintenance staff. Both will work on a shift arrangement.

Similar sites are already in operation at Bristol Parkway, Carlisle, Derby and Gateshead.

Under the plans, the new building would have sign saying “Welcome to Doncaster” on the side faces the railway line; which would be visible from passenger trains as they approach Doncaster station.

The firm needs planning permission for the offices element of the scheme.

A report outlining the scheme to Doncaster Council planning bosses states: "The proposals are a significant investment of £8 million by Network Rail into the upgrade of facilities in the Doncaster area and will improve the economic prosperity of the area by ensuring the long term future of Network Rail in Doncaster. Whilst also improving the immediate environment of the area surrounding the site."

It added: "The regeneration of this site will help regenerate the wider Doncaster Town centre area, in turn helping to improve the economic performance of the town. This is an important strategic development with the key focus of supporting and enhancing the strategic rail network of the East Coast mainline and wider rail network, providing benefits to the whole of Doncaster and the sub-region.

"The development will create a positive impact on its location and provide a clear well designed gateway to Doncaster, especially when viewed from the railway. The regeneration of this site will act as a catalyst for the regeneration of the Minster area of Doncaster."

Rob McIntosh, route managing director at Network Rail, said: “The proposals which we have submitted to Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council are incredibly exciting. If approved, they will enable us to build a new delivery unit for Network Rail workers in the Doncaster area. The proposals would see a new modern office building and a new storage building constructed. The plans also include a new access road, new footpaths and car parking facilities.

“The delivery unit will provide improved facilities for employees and create a better working environment for them. Our people are the driving force in keeping the railway running so it’s vital that we invest in their facilities and in them.

“Currently, we have a number of different units in Doncaster where workers are based. By bringing them all under one roof, not only can we ensure that everyone has access to the same great facilities, we can also establish a closer working relationship between teams, which can only be a good thing.”

It is the latest scheme to be drawn up looking to re-develop Marshgate.

Plans have been drawn up to transform Marshgate to the East of the North Bridge with a multimillion pound scheme which developers expect to create a “substantial” number of jobs, along with housing, shops and offices.

Outline plans have been drawn up for a scheme which would look to bring shops and restaurants to the site.

A firm called Riverside Gateway filed the plans, which would also seek permission to develop facilities including an education and training centre, motor showrooms and MOT services.