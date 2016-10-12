£75K fund for Doncaster sports pavilion

A community group has received £75,000 of funding from the National Lottery to help build a new sports pavilion.

Bawtry Action for Recreation and Sport, (BARS), is among 148 local sports projects to secure a share of £9 million of National Lottery funding from Sport England’s Inspired Facilities fund.

Since 2011, Inspired Facilities has been helping breathe new life into tired community sports facilities and converting existing buildings into venues suitable for grassroots sport.

BARS will receive £75,000 to help build a new Community Sports Pavilion at the Memorial Sports Ground, Bawtry which will serve not only the sports clubs at the ground but also the whole community who will be able to use the function room and bar for meetings, parties and presentations.

Don Valley MP Caroline Flint said: “This pavilion will be an excellent facility for the residents of Bawtry. Sport brings communities together, keeps people healthy and encourages children and young people to keep active, when there are so many things competing for their attention. The BARS initiative has my full support. I can’t wait!”

Bawtry ward councillor Rachael Blake said, “I am delighted that after many years of hard work by the volunteers of BARS, construction will start on a new community sports pavilion.

“ It will be a fantastic resource for the many sports clubs in Bawtry as well as a wonderful facility for all residents of all ages.

“This is something that has been much needed in the town for a long time. As a Bawtry resident I look forward to using the pavilion.”

The latest round of the Inspired Facilities is now open. Community and voluntary organisations, councils and schools can bid for a share of £5 million to help upgrade facilities and to convert existing non-sporting buildings into venues that are suitable for grassroots sport.

