£7.75 million funding for new homes and first dementia care scheme

Ongo Homes has received £7.75million in HCA (Homes and Communities Agency) funding to build 257 new homes by 2021.

This will include North Lincolnshire’s first dementia care scheme.

Bungalows in Haxey

The homes will be built across the region, although exact sites have not yet been identified and will be completed by 2021. They will be a variety of house types, depending on the local housing need.

There will be 200 affordable social homes, 32 specialist homes and 25 shared ownership homes which meets the criteria of the HCA Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme 2016-2021.

The specialist homes will be a mixture of wheelchair accessible bungalows and the dementia care scheme, which we are working with the local authority to identify locations and progress plans. These will all be in North Lincolnshire.

Martin Phillips, development manager for Ongo, said: “We’re really pleased to have received this funding to enable us to build much needed affordable housing in the region.

“We’re also excited to be able to further develop our shared ownership stock, which will support local people to get on the property ladder in an affordable way, and this supports Ongo’s greater development plans.”

