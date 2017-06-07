62% of people in Doncaster will vote Labour tomorrow, Free Press opinion poll reveals

Doncaster is set to remain a Labour stronghold in tomorrow's General Election if the results of a Doncaster Free Press opinion poll are anything to go by.

We asked readers who they'd be voting for at the ballot box at tomorrow's General Election - and a whopping 62% of you said you'd be giving your support to Labour.

The poll revealed that 24% of people intend to vote for the Conservatives, with UKIP claiming third spot with 5% of the vote.

3% of people opted for the Liberal Democrats - the same as The Yorkshire Party, while the Green Party (2%) and Indepdent (1%) brought up the rear in our online vote.

Labour's domination will hardly comes as a surprise - the town's three seats - Doncaster North, Don Valley and Doncaster Central - have all been held by the party for decades.