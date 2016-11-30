£50,000 grant to improve Doncaster church

People of all ages in Finningley, and the surrounding villages, are set to get a much improved community space within the church building thanks to a £50,000 grant from funding body WREN.

The money, awarded by WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund, will be used to install a new kitchen and toilets, and improve community access at Holy Trinity & St Oswald’s Church in Finningley.

Reverend Neil Redeyoff of Finningley Church believes the facility will make a huge difference to the lives of people living in the area.

He said: “This project will provide a real boost to the people of Finningley. It’s fantastic that WREN has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to our new kitchen and facilities taking shape over the next nine months.”

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Penny Beaumont, WREN’s grant manager for Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Doncaster - Finningley Church Community Project and pleased our funding will make such a difference to so many groups of people in Finningley and the surrounding

villages. WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and we’re looking forward to this one having a positive impact very soon.”

Neil Redeyoff said the new and improved kitchen, toilets and community space will be ready to use by August 2017.