£5 million new care home plan for Doncaster

Plans have been drawn up for a £5 million care facility to replace two Doncaster Council-owned OAP homes.

The proposal for the 75 bed care home, which has been submitted by Runwood Homes, is due to be discussed by Doncaster Council’s Cabinet on Tuesday.

Gattison House, Rossington. Picture: Marie Caley

The new care home would replace Plantation View, Goodison Boulevard, Cantley, and Gattison House. Gattison Lane, Rossington.

It comes as an official council report states the care homes are in ‘challenging’ financial position as the occupancy levels have been lower than predicted.

The aim of the new care home, which would be on Goodison Boulevard, is to deliver modern care facilities that are more attractive for residents and will meet expected care needs and accommodation standards.

It would be designed specifically to meet the needs of older people, including those with dementia.

Residents and their relatives at both Gattison House and Plantation View have said they support the plan, says the report.

Results from a community consultation, carried out by the council as part of the planning process, showed that approximately two thirds of residents in Cantley who responded were in favour of the proposal.

Runwood Homes have said residents would be helped in relocating to the new care home.

The council currently owns the freehold of Gattison House and Plantation View, as they were leased to Runwood Homes when the council transferred them in 2015.

If they agree to the plan, the council would have to dispose of the long lease land at Goodison Boulelvard to Runwood Homes, in line with the original transfer agreement lease terms.

Then, if further permission is given for the two care homes to be demolished and the land is cleared, Runwood Care Homes would surrender the old leases back to the council.

Logan Logeswaran, managing director of Runwood Homes, said: “The existing homes are small and outdated, we want to provide an updated home and improve standards.

“Nationally, we know there is an increase in the elderly population so the extra beds will benefit the community now and in the future. Even when all the current residents have been given beds there will still be extra beds available.

“This is a serious investment, it is a lot of money, but we want to provide an updated, modern facility. There will be no cost to the council for this project.

“With the new, bigger facility more staff will also be employed. I can’t give a precise figure to say how many at the moment, but the number of care staff will need to increase in proportion to the number of extra beds.

“I hope the council understand the need for somebody to update the current facilities. The elderly people of Doncaster deserve to be taken care of well.”

The new care home is expected to provide suitable accommodation with appropriate support and care for older people currently living in and around Cantley, Bessacarr and Rossington, as well as the wider borough.

The cabinet report says there is concern that if Plantation View and Gattison House remain as they are, they will continue to require regular maintenance and could potentially attract anti-social behaviour which would cause a nuisance to the surrounding residents.

The proposal is recommended for approval by the cabinet, and if they agree to this the plan will then go before the planning committee for further approval.

Subject to approval from both committees, it is anticipated that the development will begin in late January 2017 and be completed by January 2018.

If you would like to make a comment on this proposal, you can do so by visiting the online planning portal at Doncsater Planning or write to the council’s planning department at Civic Office, Waterdale, DN1 3BU. All representations must be received by Friday October 28.