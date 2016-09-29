400 jobs boost for Doncaster

Doncaster is set for a jobs boost with 400 seasonal Christmas jobs to be recruited at Amazon, it was announced today.

The firm has started hiring for roles within its fulfilment centres in the borough.

Recruitment for seasonal roles will be carried out through local recruitment agencies.

And the firm says there is a chance those taken on over the Christmas period could also be offered permanent work when the temporary contracts come to an end.

Amazon is anticipating its biggest Christmas period ever in the UK this year.

John Tagawa, Amazon’s Vice President of UK Operations, said: “As we continue to grow our network, there will be opportunities for people who join us in seasonal roles to transfer to permanent positions.”

Amazon already has eight fulfilment centres in UK, which are located in Doncaster, Dunfermline, Gourock, Hemel Hempstead, Marston Gate, Peterborough, Rugeley and Swansea Bay.

Together, more than 7,000 permanent employees work at these centres.

It is the latest boost to Doncaster from the firm, and comes on the back of news of plans to open another fulfilment in the borough, earlier this year.

The firm said the new centre would create more than 300 jobs. The centre, which will be the company’s 10th in the UK, is expected to open its doors this year.

The new site is located on Water Vole Way, a short distance from Amazon’s first site in the borough, site on Balby Carr Bank, which opened in 2010.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, described the new jobs as excellent news which showed the borough’s strength as a logistics hub, and emphasised how much the economy was growing.

Mr Tagawa said the existing Doncaster team had done an exceptional job of delivering a first rate level of service for customers and the firm was delighted to open another site in the borough which will further draw upon the strong pool of talent in the area.