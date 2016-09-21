£35,000 Doncaster horse bought by pupils at Kate Middleton's old school

Pupils at Kate Middleton's old £35,000 a year college have bought a racehorse that was sold in Doncaster.

Students at the prestigious Marlborough College in Wiltshire, where the Duchess of Cambridge studied, have clubbed together to splash out £35,000 on the horse which was sold in Doncaster in 2014.

The boarding school pupils joined forces with housemaster Sean Dempster to buy a half share in the three-year-old gelding, which they have named Pack It In, according to The Times.

Ten families, a former matron and two tutors contributed to the cost of the horse, apparently named after a phrase often used by Mr Dempster when he has to deal with the 60 boys aged from 13 to 18 who live in the boarding house.

The horse has run ten times, with wins at Bath and Lingfield this year, and has also placed twice at Epsom – although prize money to date is only £7,000.

The horse - which is trained by Brian Meehan, the father of one of the boys, at the 2,000-acre Manton estate - was bought at a Doncaster Premier Yearling sale in 2014.