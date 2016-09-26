34 years ago this week - was this the craziest game in Doncaster Rovers' history?

It is a remarkable scoreline, still talked about by the Doncaster Rovers fans who were there on that day back in 1982.

It was September 25 and in front of an attendance of 3,118, Rovers and Reading played out a 12-goal thriller which eventutally saw the hosts triumph 7-5 .

Ian Snodin.

Rovers had come into the League Division 3 game buoyed by a 6-1 win over Exeter and Colin Douglas put Rovers in front after two minutes.

Reading striker Kerry Dixon, who would later go on to enjoy massive scoring success with Chelsea and England before, ironically later returning to Rovers as manager, levelled things up almost immediately before an Ian Snodin penalty after seven minutes restored the advantage.

Billy Russell made it 3-1 before Dixon grabbed a second and then Ian Snodin, who also later became Rovers manager, struck again to make it 4-2.

Dixon dispatched a penalty and completed his hat-trick to make it 4-3 before Rovers went in 5-3 in front at the break after Snodin also notched his hat-trick from the penalty spot - the third penalty of the game.

Boss Billy Bremner (centre) oversaw the crazy game.

The scoring continued after the interval, Dixon grabbing his fourth five minutes after the restart before Tommy Graham struck to make it 6-4 to Rovers.

Reading narrowed the gap through Robinson before Glynn Snodin,completed the scoring action with an indirect free kick which was touched into the net by the Royals’ keeper to bring the final scoreline of Doncaster Rovers 7, Reading 5.

The result came in the midst of a crazy five week spell. A 6-3 defeat at home to Wigan followed, there was a 5-1 loss at Lincolm and a 4-4 draw with Brentford. And the result did neither club any favours - both Rovers and Reading were relegated at the end of the 1982-83 season.





Billy Russell

Kerry Dixon bagged four goals for Reading.

The Doncaster Rovers squad from the 1982-83 season.