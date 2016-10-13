30 jobs created as huge new Guess How Much! discount store set to open in Doncaster

Discount retail chain Guess How Much! is to open a new store in Doncaster later this month.

The firm has chosen the town for its fifth and largest GHM! store and the shop will open at Wheatley Retail Park on October 25.

The company already has a store in Sheffield, stocking top name brands at low prices.

A spokesman said: "With customers’ favourite brands at prices they love, GHM! is a one-stop shop for savvy shoppers as they replenish everyday items for their cupboards, drawers, larders and wardrobes, saving them money and time."

The store will sell everything from food to fashion, household goods as well as seasonal items for Halloween and Christmas.

The store will be run by manager Wendy Mills and will be opened by the Mayor of Doncaster as well as Ian Bacchus and Paul Taylor from local charity Firefly.

GHM! has recruited 30 new employees and training will begin this week in preparation for opening.

Managing director Koray Gul said: “We’re delighted to open our largest store in Doncaster later this month.

"Our team is working hard to bring them items they buy week-in, week-out at prices that will make them proud to say ‘Guess How Much!’ when they tell their friends and families.

“All of us at GHM! promise to stay close to those customers as they tell us how we can shape the store in the months ahead, to save them time and money.”