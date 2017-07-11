£3,000 awarded to project to display moor bog woman’s Roman sandal

North Lincolnshire Council has awarded £3,000 from its Community Grant Fund to St Marks Amcotts Community Project, in the Isle of Axholme.

The £3,000 will go towards the overall cost of the project: £7,040.

It will be used to support the Amcotts at the Museum event at North Lincolnshire Museum. The project has successfully negotiated the return of the Amcotts Moor Bog Woman’s Roman Sandal which will be on display at the museum during the summer holidays.

The sandal is a significant part of Amcotts history. In 1747 a man was digging for peat and six feet underground he found a woman’s body with the left sandal still on her foot. To find out more about Amcotts Sandal, visit the North Lincolnshire Museum from now until 30 September 2017.

In addition to the event at the museum, the funding will go towards a variety of workshops, events and activities.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “The Community Grant Fund helps communities in many ways. St Marks is a wonderful project and it’s great that we’ve been able to support it. We’re looking forward to seeing the Amcotts Sandal on display at the museum. Go along and discover the interesting history of Amcotts.

“If you are a local community group that could benefit from a Community Grant Fund, get in touch with us online at www.northlincs.gov.uk/communitygrants.”

There are three strands to the council’s £648,000 Community Grant Fund:

Grants to Individuals

Community Revenue Grants

Community Capital Grants

Community Grants support community sport, arts and heritage projects with grants of up to £15,000 normally available.

Groups can apply for one grant of up to £30,000 in any five-year period if the total cost of the project is more than £60,000.

You can find out more about the council’s Community Grant Fund scheme by calling 01724 297257 or visiting Community Grants