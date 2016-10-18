£28bn funding bid to create 70,000 jobs and 6,000 businesses in Sheffield City Region

A £28billion plan to underpin the economic growth of the Sheffield City Region - creating 70,000 jobs and 6,000 businesses - has been unveiled by business leaders.

The ‘Integrated Infrastructure Plan’ – known as IIP and the first of its kind outside London - details how the SCR aims to speed up improvements to infrastructure for key projects across the region’s nine districts.

Transport, investment-ready commercial space, digital connections, good quality new homes, improved flood defences and sustainable energy are all cited as key parts of the package.

Major projects identified as priorities include:-

* Tackling broadband gaps and flooding risk in Sheffield city centre, supporting the Retail Quarter and maximising the benefits of an HS2 station

* Providing better transport connections and tackling flood risk around the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District

* Providing rail connections to the Doncaster Sheffield Airport corridor and providing large industrial buildings to support aviation and engineering businesses

* Improving the A61, A619 and A617 in the A61 corridor and Chesterfield area, providing infrastructure to support the Avenue and Staveley Works developments and tackling flood risk at the railway station.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones, chair of the Combined Authority Infrastructure Executive Board, said: “This plan is a visionary way forward, and is designed to help the region achieve its ambitious key targets.”

Sir Nigel Knowles, chair of the SCR’s Local Enterprise Board, said the IIP will ensure projects can get “up and running without delay.”

The plan is due to be formally unveiled tomorrow at the MIPIM UK event at the Olympia in London, described as the UK’s largest property event, which brings together around 21, 000 influential property developers and investors.

The launch also comes as the Government has created a permanent National Infrastructure Commission. It will come into force in January 2017 and aims to help ensure efficient investment.